WATCH: Varun Dhawan embraces 'fatherhood' BUT struggles with names for his furry 'boy': Help me out

Varun Dhawan took social media by surprise as he shared an adorable video with his 'boy' and sought help from netizens in coming up with a name. Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Zoya Akhtar and others reacted to Varun's cute video.

Actor has been spending time at home with his loved ones amid the ongoing pandemic and it appears now that the Coolie No 1 star has made an addition to his family now. From his recent post on social media, Varun has made it clear that he has stepped into a new role in his life and has embraced 'fatherhood.' Well, before you think ahead, let us tell you that Varun has welcomed to his family a cute little beagle puppy and while spending time with it, the actor shared a cute video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared how the little puppy was trying to play with him and climb on him. While spending time with his newest family members, Varun also shared that he is yet to name it. For it, he sought help from fans, friends and netizens. In the cute video, Varun could be seen lying on the floor while the puppy tried to jump over him and lick the actor's face. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "FATHERHOOD. Still haven't been able to name my boy. Help me out."

As soon as Varun shared the post, several actors began dropping comments on the post. Tiger Shroff wrote, "So cute." Tara Sutaira could not stop gushing over the puppy and wrote, "His ears are bigger than his face awww." asked Varun the name of his puppy. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "That’s it! I’m arranging play dates with my cats and him!" Saba Pataudi wrote, "Adorable. Happy father's Day!;) Soon." Nushrratt Bharuccha also commented on the post.

Last week, when monsoons arrived in Mumbai, Varun enjoyed the rains and shared a shirtless photo on his handle. The actor has been making the most of his time with his family amid the ongoing pandemic. On the work front, Varun will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Portions of the film have been shot in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Reportedly, Kriti and Varun will resume shooting for their film by the end of this month.

