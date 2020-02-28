WATCH: Varun Dhawan gets annoyed after the paparazzi ask him to pose again

Varun Dhawan who shares a great rapport with the paparazzi did not seem in a good mood recently and looked annoyed by their gesture.

, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with , Prabhdheva and Nora Fatehi was recently busy shooting for his upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Goa with Sara Ali Khan. The actor had been sharing some cute and amazing BTS videos on his Instagram stories from the sets of Coolie No1 while he was in Goa. After stepping into 's shoes for Judwaa 2, Varun is all set to step into Govinda's shoes for Coolie No 1.

Varun Dhawan who shares a great rapport with the paparazzi did not seem in a good mood recently and looked annoyed by their gesture. We came across a video in which Varun came out of a building with someone and the paps started clicking him. He posed at the start for them but then started moving towards his car. The paps still called out Varun asking him to pose again but looks like Varun was not in a great mood and refused to stop. After sitting in his car, the actor annoyingly said to the paparazzi that they will meet him again at night outside Shashank Khaitan's house too.

(Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor's VIDEO will make you long to see them together in a film)

The paparazzi then asked the actor about the time. Through his fingers, Varun told them 11. But the actor who always smiles and greets the paparazzi very well was irritated and tried to ignore them.

Check out the video here:

Talking about Coolie No 1, it is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film of the same name. Coolie No 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Bollywood Now

Read More