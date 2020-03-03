WATCH: Varun Dhawan lifting up a photographer after clicking photos with his fans will leave you in splits

Recently Varun Dhawan who is known to have a free and frank nature and shares a great rapport with the paps was having fun with one of the photographers.

, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva was currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The actor who is back in town celebrated a wrap-up party of the film with B-town friends and family. Photos and videos from the party have already gone viral on social media. Recently, the actor was spotted while interacting with a group of fans. The Judwaa 2 actor kept it simple as he donned a camouflage print t-shirt and blue shorts.

And recently came across a video where The Badlapur actor who is known to have a free and frank nature and shares a great rapport with the paps was having fun with one of the photographers. As soon as Varun clicked pictures with the fans he started running towards his car but while going towards his car he caught hold of one photographer and lifted him up and then put him aside and sat in his car. The paps started calling the photographer Pandey and were laughing on Varun's gesture. The video will for sure leave you in splits.

Talking about Coolie No 1, it is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film of the same name. Coolie No 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. The principal photography began on 8 August 2019 in Bangkok.

Check out Varun Dhawan's video here:

