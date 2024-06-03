WATCH: Varun Dhawan makes first appearance post welcoming baby girl with Natasha Dalal; dad David Dhawan confirms

The entire Dhawan-Dalal clan is currently on cloud nine as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal become parents to a baby girl today, June 3. Minutes ago, the actor made his first appearance after becoming a dad for the first time.

He came out of the hospital where his wife delivered their first child to see off his father, David Dhawan. Check it out!

Varun Dhawan makes his first appearance after becoming a father

A while ago, on June 3, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Soon after hearing the good news, the Bawaal actor made his first appearance as a father outside the hospital.

In the clip, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his swanky luxury car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps when they congratulated him on this big news.

Take a look:

David Dhawan confirms news of Varun-Natasha being blessed with a baby girl

David Dhawan even confirmed it’s a ‘baby girl’ to the shutterbugs. Soon after, the camerapersons flooded him with congratulations.

Take a look:

A couple of months ago, the couple made their fans jump in joy when they announced their pregnancy to the world. With a picture of Varun kissing Natasha’s baby bump, he penned, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

After Anushka Sharma delivered Akaay earlier this year in London, Varun and Natasha became the second celebrity couple to be blessed with a child. Now, all eyes are on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are due September 2024.

On the work front, the new father is busy shooting his upcoming action-drama film Baby John alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra.

