WATCH: Varun Dhawan makes 'halwa' for dad David Dhawan; Latter's reaction is UNMISSABLE

Varun Dhawan, the popular young star of Bollywood, is now going through a new phase in his acting career with some unique projects in his kitty. Interestingly, 2022 was a mixed bag for the actor. His first release of the year JugJugg Jeeyo had emerged as a massive success. Varun Dhawan's ambitious project Bhediya, on the other hand, emerged as an average affair, despite receiving great reviews. Besides this, the actor is quite active on social media as he keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life. Recently, Varun shared a video of his father and director David Dhawan eating the halwa made by his son and here’s how everybody reacted. Varun Dhawan makes halwa for his father

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Varun made halwa and shared a video of his father David Dhawan eating and giving reviews of it. In the video, the actor can be heard asking ‘Papa how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?’ to which David replied ‘I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also.’ Sharing the video, Varun wrote ‘Dad reviewing my halwa.’ As soon as he shared the video, fans were quick to drop their reactions. A user wrote ‘How much did u pay him HAHAHA sorry sorry I bet it’s good’, while another wrote ‘Daddy dhawan is so cute.’ Even Karisma Kapoor commented ‘Davidji ur the cutest.’ Check out the video here

Varun Dhawan's work front Varun is joining hands with Nitesh Tiwari, the talented filmmaker for his upcoming project Bawaal. He will reprise his character Bhaskar Sharma aka Bhediya in the upcoming franchises of Dinesh Vijan's horror universe, including Stree 2, which features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Moreover, he also has Raj and DK's Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

