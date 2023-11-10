WATCH: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at Karan Johar’s Dhanteras Puja

As today, the 10th of November marks the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, several celebrities were spotted arriving at filmmaker Karan Johar's Puja. The star studded Puja was attended by Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, among several others. Have a look inside!

As Karan Johar hosted the Puja on the occasion of Dhanteras today, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and fan favorite Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal were seen arriving for the festive celebrations.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor was spotted arriving for the Puja with his wife Natasha. While Varun wore a grey kurta along with a pair of black sunglasses, Natasha opted for a pastel yellow kurti along with a silver bag. The duo looked as adorable as ever as they struck a pose being all smiles for the paparazzi.

Ibrahim Ali Khan too exuded his royal avatar in a white kurta pajama and accessorized it with a pair of black sunglasses. It can be safe to say that Ibrahim’s traditional avatar is totally reflecting some royal vibes.



Karan Johar showers love on kids Yash and Roohi ahead of Diwali celebrations

Karan Johar seems to be rejoicing in the festive celebrations as earlier today, he took to his Instagram account to share a love-filled video with his children Yash and Roohi and in the clip, he can be seen showering the brother-sister duo with hugs and kisses. Donning their ethnic outfits, the doting father and his children seem to be completely ready to take on the ongoing festive celebrations. Have a look at the video below!

The trio, who can be seen flaunting their ethnic avatars and gearing up for the upcoming festivities in the above video, look as esctatic as ever. Sharing it, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director also wished a Happy Diwali to all his fans as he wrote in the caption of his post, “Mere do Anmol Ratan…. Happy Diwali to you and yours!!!! Love and light for life.”

