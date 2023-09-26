WATCH: Varun Dhawan rocks stylish attire during T-Series office visit for Ganpati darshan

Ganesh Chaturthi in 2023 was observed on September 19, and Bollywood went all out to celebrate this significant occasion. After the puja, the Ganapati Visarjan took place on September 20. Many Bollywood stars conducted puja at their homes and visited each other's residences to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Now, today, September 26, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is set to appear in Atlee's upcoming film VD18 alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, was recently spotted at the T-series office.

Varun Dhawan visits T-Series office for Ganpati Darshan

Today, on September 26, Varun Dhawan was spotted at the T-Series office in order to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The actor was seen participating in the Ganpati aarti. He sported a casual look in a red T-shirt and track pants. HAVE A LOOK:

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan reunite at Aman Gill’s party

Producer Aman Gill recently hosted a wedding party, and it turned into a star-studded affair with many film industry personalities attending. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput and Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday were among the attendees. Additionally, Student of The Year actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan from Student of the Year had a chance to reunite at the party and enjoy some quality time together. HAVE A LOOK:

About Varun Dhawan’s VD18

According to reports, VD 18 is going to be a full-fledged commercial blockbuster, and it will showcase Varun Dhawan in a completely new and unique role. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh in a significant and well-written character. It's a collaborative production between the director Atlee and Murad Ketani. We can anticipate further details about the cast and the technical team once the film is officially launched.

After his stint in Atlee's big entertainer, Varun is gearing up for a comedy movie directed by his father, David Dhawan. They are still working on the script, and filming will start early next year. Varun is also in talks for a romantic comedy with Dharma Productions, but the specifics are not confirmed yet. On the release front, he has Raj & DK's Amazon Prime series, Citadel India, set for the first quarter of 2024.

