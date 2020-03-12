WATCH: Varun Dhawan’s sweet gesture for paps amidst Coronavirus scare will leave you in awe of the star

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Varun Dhawan who shares a great rapport with the paps was recently spotted showing concern regarding Coronavirus. Read to know more:

had recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The makers had even organised a wrap-up party which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood in the city. Varun has a huge fan following. Not only fans but even the media especially the paparazzi love him a lot. The actor shares a great rapport with the paps and is always spotted having fun and sweet conversation with them. Infact, he always poses for them patiently flashing his smile.

Varun was recently spotted in a green tracksuit with a light green coloured cap and a pair of black shoes and black glares. As soon as the actor got down off his car, paps started calling him 'Coolie Coolie'. Showing concern for the paparazzi, Varun asked them if they are not at all scared of Coronavirus. To which the paps replied 'no'. The Judwaa 2 actor again asked them, "Not at all?" To which they again said 'No'. Later, Varun asked them the reason for not getting scared, to which they replied, "Corona is scared of us." Varun was laughing on hearing this and said he will come back in sometime after finishing his dubbing.

Talking about Coolie No 1, it is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film of the same name. Coolie No 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. The principal photography began on 8 August 2019 in Bangkok.

