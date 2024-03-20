WATCH: Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu playfully touch Karan Johar's feet; latter's reaction is hard to miss

Varun Dhawan stepped into the world of acting with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. Before that, he worked under the acclaimed filmmaker as an assistant director in My Name Is Khan. Since KJo has been with him from the inception of his career, Varun has his utmost love and respect for him. A while ago, he showcased his admiration for the director by publicly touching his feet and seeking his blessing. Read on to know what Karan did next.

Karan Johar reacts after Varun Dhawan touches his feet publicly

Varun Dhawan has been in the Indian film industry ever since he held Karan Johar’s hand and made his acting debut in 2012. Since then, the two stars have collaborated on some films. They are also often seen together at parties and events. A while ago, the two were again spotted together at an event hosted by Karan. As Varun stepped on the stage, he funnily touched the director’s feet. Following in his footsteps was Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Karan was taken aback and a little awkward with their kind gestures.

On watching his shocking reaction, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor said, “I think everyone should do it.” To this, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director responded, “No, I don’t want to be aged here, please. I’m fighting my mid-life crisis; I don’t need you to put me in my place. Thank you.”

Advertisement

Soon after, Varun stated that because Karan takes care of his skin really well, people are unable to guess how old the filmmaker is. Varun divulged, “I don’t think you realize how old Karan is because he does a great job with his dermatologist.” To this, a traumatized Karan reacted, “I’ve done a what job?” Varun replied, “You have good skin I am saying.” In his witty and sarcastic tone, KJo stated, “There are lots of people who get jobs on their faces, I’m not one of them.”

Take a look:

Varun will be soon seen in the Indian adaptation of the American TV series Citadel titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. He will be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Emma Canning.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Varun Dhawan thanks 'Jamnagar ki Janhvi' as he wins Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice for Bawaal