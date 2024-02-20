WATCH: Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of traditional lunch at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

Recently, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a sneak peek of their traditional lunch at soon-to-be married Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding.

By Prachurya Nanda
Published on Feb 20, 2024  |  06:23 PM IST |  328
Picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The film industry is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani gets closer. The couple has already arrived in Goa and is enjoying their pre-wedding celebrations. As the wedding day approaches, Bollywood stars are either arriving or on their way to join the celebrations. Now, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal gave a sneak peek into their traditional lunch. 

Today, on February 20, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him enjoying traditional lunch with his wife Natasha Dalal. In the video, the couple was seen being explained about everything that was served in their plate. 

TAKE A LOOK: 

Picture courtesy - Natasha Dalal Instagram

Credits: Instagram
