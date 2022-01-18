WATCH: Varun Dhawan shares his desire to shoot a movie with his pup Joey

Are you ready to get paw-struck? Well, Varun Dhawan and Joey are here to make you crave some comfortable cuddle time during these cold winter evenings. Recently, the ‘Coolie No. 1’ actor shared super cute videos with her furry companion Joey on his Instagram having a cute banter with each other. Yes, you heard it right - a banter! What’s more, the actor through his Instagram stories even expresses his adorable desire to work on a film with his puppy. Varun Dhawan and Joey together in a movie? Well, you can take our money already!

In the stories that Varun shared on his Instagram, the actor and four-legged child could be seen having a nice cuddle session to fight the Monday blues and kick off the week in the best way possible. Varun was seen teasing his little pup Joey and showering him kisses of love. In the next story, things took an interesting turn as he expressed his wish to do a film with him. He said, ‘I just wanna put this out here that I would love to do like a film or a series with my dog.’ He ended his little announcement on a humorous note saying, ‘And at the end of the season Joey would talk.’

Check Varun's stories HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan has a number of intriguing ventures in the works in 2022. The confirmed releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Maddock Films' Bhediya. Rajkumar Hirani is also in talks with the actor. The two have met several times in the last few months and have expressed strong interest in working together.

