WATCH: Varun Dhawan spotted with director Atlee as he begins shooting for VD18

Varun Dhawan has been receiving a lot of applause for his character in Bawaal for the past few weeks. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and garnered praise from fans on social media. Apart from this in May this year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Varun, Jawan director Atlee, and producer Murad Khetani are collaborating for an action-entertainer. It will be helmed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. Soon after, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi also joined the Bawaal star for the upcoming #VD18. It is reportedly expected to release on May 31, 2024. Pinkvilla also was the first to share the news that Varun is set to start shooting for VD18 on August 9 and now a while ago, the actor was spotted with the director Atlee in Mumbai as they began their shooting for the action-entertainer.

Varun Dhawan spotted with director Atlee as he begins shooting for VD18

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Varun Dhawan can be seen with the director Atlee as they began shooting for the upcoming action-entertainer VD18 in Mumbai. In the video, Varun is seen in a white tee and black trousers hugging some people at the sets. Have a look:

Speaking about the shooting for VD18, a source close to the development informed, "Varun will be shooting for the film’s promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well. The preparation is going on in full swing, while the makers are also simultaneously working on the plan to officially announce the movie with the promo that they are going to shoot tomorrow. It will be an entertaining promo packed with action and drama, and will feature VD in a never seen before avatar."

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun expressed his excitement about VD 18 and working with Atlee. Without revealing many details the Bawaal actor said, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."

