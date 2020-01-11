WATCH: Varun Dhawan turns Santa as he gives roses to fans while they click selfies at airport & it is cute AF

Post Street Dancer 3D starring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama.

From bachchas, adults to aunties, everyone adores this Student of the year actor and nowadays, more than the gym, Varun Dhawan is snapped at the airport as the actor is busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. Now, remember when Varun Dhawan landed in Mumbai with ladylove Natasha Dalal post their New Year celebration in Switzerland, he and Nora Fatehi broke into an impromptu dance at the airport, and today, Varun Dhawan again won hearts when he gave flowers to the fans at the airport, that’s right!

In the video, we see Varun Dhawan walking out of the airport with a bouquet of flowers in his hand and as he gets surrounded by fans for selfies, he surprised everyone as he gave one rose to each fan while happily posing for a selfie. Now, isn’t that cute? We say, Yes! In the video, Varun Dhawan is returning from Jodhpur after promoting his film, and in Jodhpur, a video of the actor had gone viral wherein kids, on seeing Varun, couldn’t contain their excitement, and started cheering for the actor and Varun didn’t disappoint anyone as he made sure to dance with the little kids.

On the work front, post Street Dancer 3D, starring , Varun Dhawan will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama.

