WATCH: Varun Dhawan upset over shutdown of cinema halls as he shares clip of busy Mumbai street

Actor has expressed his opinion on the closure of film theatres in Maharashtra even as multiple other states ease the curbs. On Thursday, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of a busy street somewhere in Mumbai. Along with the video, he wrote, “Everything open but theatres remain shut?” and added a sad emoticon. The video which Varun captured, showed cars, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles moving at a snail’s pace in a traffic jam. Meanwhile, a large crowd was also spotted shopping at the markets.

A couple of weeks back, the Maharashtra government announced some relaxation for hotels and restaurants in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave permission to all hotels and restaurants to run till 10 pm from August 15 onwards. Earlier this month, the state government had also permitted shopping malls to open and operate. Outlets such as yoga centres, spa, saloon and gyms were also allowed to resume services with 50% capacity and without the use of air conditioning. However, the theatres and cinema halls have not been given permission to operate, so far. As the country witnessed a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, many states including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted cinema halls to reopen with restrictions. Even in the national capital, theatres have been allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy.

On the work front, Varun last appeared in Coolie No.1 opposite actress Sara Ali Khan. Earlier it was expected to arrive in theatres but was later released on OTT platform. Varun now has many projects lined up including Bhediya and Jug Jug Jeeyo.