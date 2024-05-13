WATCH: Varun Dhawan wins hearts with THIS sweet gesture for fan; gives peek into Baby John’s 'good dubbing vibes'
Varun Dhawan was recently spotted in the city while he won over the internet with his sweet gesture towards a fan. He also offered a peek into his dubbing session of Baby John.
Varun Dhawan is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is currently busy working on his upcoming film, Baby John, directed by Kalees. The actor has often been sharing several updates from his upcoming film, igniting significant excitement among fans. Additionally, VD is also loved by his fans for his humble and modest personality.
Now yet again, Varun won over the hearts of his fans with his sweet gesture towards a fan. Furthermore, he also dropped a photo from his dubbing session for the film, Baby John.
Varun Dhawan wins fans' hearts with his sweet gesture towards a fan
Today, on May 13, a while back, Varun Dhawan was spotted in the city. In a video shared by the paps, the actor was seen coming out of his car while being on the phone. The actor made his way towards the building and stopped to acknowledge the paps’ request. However, what won everyone’s hearts was Varun’s sweet gesture for his fans.
In the viral video, a fan approached Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor for a selfie, and he also obliged it humbly. However, the fan struggled to adjust focus on his mobile camera, so VD asked the paps to click a photo.
He went on to urge the shutterbugs to give him the photo later on. Nevertheless, the fan wanted to have a photo on his phone but being his sweet self, VD assured him, “De denge aapko (They will give you the photo later).”
Take a look:
Fans' reaction to the video
During his latest spotting, VD served major casual fashion goals sporting a red t-shirt with Baby John written on it paired with an olive green lower with white slippers. He added a dash of glamor with stylish eye-glasses.
Reacting to the video, a fan called him, “Men with golden heart,” while another fan mentioned, “He’s fully for fans all the time.”
Varun Dhawan gives peek into Baby John dubbing session
In addition to this, VD also took to his Instagram stories and offered a peek at his dubbing sessions for his highly-anticipated film, Baby John. In the photo, he was seen standing in a studio while he was apparently dubbing with headphones around him. “Good Dubbing Vibes,” Varun wrote in the caption, followed by sparkle emoji and added the hashtag of Baby John.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The film is backed by Jawan director Atlee.
ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer gets big love from rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya