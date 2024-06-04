WATCH: Varun Dhawan's mom thanks paps as they congratulate her post-actor and Natasha Dalal's baby girl's arrival

Bollywood couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their baby girl on June 3. Post the good news, the actor's mother, Karuna Dhawan, was seen exiting the Hinduja Hospital and thanking the paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan's mom is all smiles after becoming a grandmother

In a video shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, we can see Varun Dhawan's mother leaving the Hinduja Hospital with the actor's sister after her son Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl.

In the video, when the paparazzi congratulated the new grandmother, she thanked them with a big smile on her face and also waved at them before getting into her car.

Have a look:

Congratulating the new parents, Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram Story, "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (red hearts)

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, also congratulated Varun and Natasha as he penned, "Baby John had a baby !!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister... (red heart)." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

On Monday, June 3, Varun Dhawan was spotted carrying a small red bag at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. The video of him led everyone to think about the arrival of their baby. He was dressed in a simple white T-shirt and blue track pants. In the video, we can see him walking past the paparazzi without answering their questions.

Advertisement

Natasha Dalal's baby shower in April

In April, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of the customized cake specially designed for Natasha Dalal’s baby shower. The delicious two-tiered cake had floral decoration on the sides, followed by an adorable teddy bear on the top. The white colored teddy bear also had a pink clip with a matching bow.

The text alongside the post reads, “Congratulations Nats & VD.” Mira also shared the adorable glimpse and extended her heartiest congratulations to the couple as she wrote, “Congrats VD & Natasha,” followed by a pink heart emoji.

The couple announced their pregnancy on February 18 with an adorable post. Their post received a lot of love and congratulatory messages from their fans and celebrities.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal’s baby shower ft. scrumptious teddy bear themed cake