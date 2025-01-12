WATCH: Varun Dhawan’s moustache look catches attention during latest outing, is it for Border 2?
Varun Dhawan was recently spotted at the airport but his latest moustache look left everyone wondering if it is for Sunny Deol-led Border 2.
Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Last seen in Baby John alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, the actor has an exciting line-up of projects, one of which also includes Sunny Deol-led war drama Border 2. While fans are looking forward to this promising collaboration, Dhawan’s latest airport outing caught everyone’s attention for his mustache look, leaving fans to wonder if it’s for the upcoming war drama.
On January 12, Varun Dhawan was captured by the paparazzi as he left Mumbai. In a video shared by the shutterbugs, the actor came out of his car with a chart paper in his hand. His staff member was seen carrying off his stuff while the actor headed towards the check-in point. Before leaving, he acknowledged the paps by smiling flashing thumbs-up, and waving at them.
Nevertheless, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor Sunny’s sharp look with a mustache and stubble beard caught everyone’s attention. Varun looked handsome in a white T-shirt with a leather jacket, paired with denim pants and black shoes. He completed his look with stylish black sunglasses.
Take a look
It remains uncertain whether Varun actually left for the movie shoot of Border 2. However, it is important to mention that just a couple of weeks back, the makers of the upcoming war-drama film announced the movie shoot on social media. The special post featured an image of a clapperboard that read ‘Border 2’ and other details of the film. Military tanks were also seen in the background of the picture.
Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997-released film, Border. Led by Sunny Deol, apart from Varun Dhawan, it will also feature Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the important roles. Produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the action-packed movie is set to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026.
