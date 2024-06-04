WATCH: Varun Dhawan’s staff distributes sweets to paparazzi after actor welcomes baby girl with Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their child on June 3, 2024. Varun Dhawan's father, the famous filmmaker David Dhawan, confirmed the news to the media on Monday night. The family was pleased to announce the arrival of their baby girl. Varun's staff was seen celebrating the wonderful news and handing out sweets to paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's staff distributes sweets to paps

Varun Dhawan's mother Karuna Dhawan was spotted arriving at Hinduja Hospital, where Natasha Dalal delivered the baby. Varun's staff was seen distributing sweets to paps on behalf of the family as they celebrated the birth of their baby girl.

Have a look at the video here:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announce the arrival of their baby girl

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared a heartfelt post in which he announced the arrival of thier little bundle of joy. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. हरे राम हरे राम, राम राम हरे हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे ।."

Check out Varun's post here:

Varun Dhawan on the work front

On the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for the action thriller film Baby John which is backed by Atlee. Baby John is an upcoming action entertainer with Varun leading along with Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, the film is jointly produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande.

After Baby John, Varun will share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor again in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The movie is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

He also has Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in his kitty. VD and Arjun and Diljit are said to play a double role in the film and 10 heroines will be cast in the film. The film is expected to go on floors in December this year and will be released next year.

