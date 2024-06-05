WATCH: Vedang Raina and rumored ladylove Khushi Kapoor unite for a fun ‘betrayal’ reel ft Aaliyah-Shane; fans react

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have been rumoredly dating each other for quite some time now and whenever they appear together in public, the duo grabs headlines.

Today, on June 5, the rumored couple engaged in a fun reel along with their friends and it welcomed several fans' reactions.

Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap and others' fun reel

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap along with her friend Muskan Chanana shared a reel featuring Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Aaliyah's fiance Shane Gregoire.

In the fun reel, we can see Muskan saying that they should order the orange soda because it's amazing and the other two ladies agreed. But when Vedang and Shane asked what they would want to order, Khushi and Aaliyah said strawberry soda betraying the friendship with Muskan in a fun way. In the end, we can see Muskan doing an eye twitch and saying 'I'm so shocked in betrayal right now' while the other two ladies make expressions of 'don't care.'

Sharing the reel, they captioned the post, "a story of betrayal (orange and strawberry emojis)"

Have a look:

Reacting to the fun reel, one fan wrote, "Omgg finally my favorite girls are back." Another commented, "can you guys make more of these please lol especially with the boys." Others were also seen dropping laughing emojis as they loved the fun reel.

Khushi Kapoor wishes Vedang Raina on his birthday

A few days ago, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Vedang with a cute puppy in his hand. In the picture,the birthday boy can be seen donning a floral shirt with black pants and seems engrossed in cuddling the little bundle of joy. Alongside the adorable picture, Khushi Kapoor simply wrote, "Happy bday @vedangraina."

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Vedang Raina entered the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also introduced Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda among others to the industry. In the film, he was seen playing the role of Reggie Mantle.

Up next, he will be seen in Vasan Bala’s much-awaited Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor willbe next seen in Naadaniyaan alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also has a film upcoming with Junaid Khan.

