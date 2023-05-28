WATCH: Vicky Kaushal 'almost tripped' while dancing to Katrina Kaif's song Sheila Ki Jawani with Rakhi Sawant

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He has teamed up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Amid hectic promotions, Vicky recently jetted off to Abu Dhabi to attend an award show. He hosted the event with Abhishek Bachchan. During the event, he was seen grooving to his wife Katrina Kaif's song Sheila Ki Jawani. The video has taken the Internet by storm.

Vicky Kaushal dances to Katrina Kaif's song Sheila Ki Jawani

Vicky is often seen winning hearts with his cute antics. During her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Katrina once revealed how Vicky danced for her on her birthday. Now, in the viral video, Vicky is seen setting the stage on fire with his moves. He danced to his wife's song with his co-star Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant. However, while dancing to the hit song, Vicky almost tripped because of Rakhi. Sara, on the other hand, was shocked when she saw Vicky losing his balance. The video went viral on the Internet. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen laughing at Rakhi's funny moves. One of the fans wrote, "No human was harmed during the production of this choreography." Another fan wrote, "I played this clip multiple times."

Meanwhile, Vicky's other video too grabbed everyone's attention recently. A video of Salman Khan's security pushing Vicky out of the way was shared online. In no time, it took over social media. Hours later, Vicky finally talked about the viral video and put speculations to rest. He said, "A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

Work front

The trailer of Vicky and Sara's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was launched recently and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Even the songs are topping the chartbusters. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film will hit theatres on June 2. Apart from this, Vicky has Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena is the best thing on the internet today