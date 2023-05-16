WATCH: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate 'love' in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all geared up for the release of their next film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors kickstarted the promotion of their film yesterday in Mumbai where they arrived at the trailer launch event in an auto-rickshaw. These two also danced on the beats of dhol, visited Juhu Beach and enjoyed their hearts out. Well, today on Vicky’s birthday, he has the perfect gift for all his fans as the team brings the first song from the film.

Phir Aur Kya Chahiye song out

The first song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic number that celebrates the love of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Their crackling chemistry will make your heart melt after watching the film. The song is all about their romantic moments. From enjoying the sunset on a river bank, and doing yoga together to their intimate moments, the song beautifully captures every emotion. This one is sung by Arijit Singh and it will surely hit the right chords in your heart and the brilliant lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya will be stuck with you for ages.

Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal shares the teaser of the first song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal had shared a video of him thanking all his fans earlier in the day. He said that he is extremely happy and overwhelmed with the amount of love that the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received from the fans and it has gone on to become number 1 on Youtube. Well, stating that in response to this beautiful gift that he has received from his fans, he is all set to give them a return gift by releasing the first song of the film. He even played the song in his car and teased all his fans. The song seems to be a slow romantic number which is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and voiced by Arijit Singh.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is an exciting family entertainer. Directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 5 times the actor impressed netizens with his dance moves on social media