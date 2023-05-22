WATCH Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan jam with a new friend in Jaipur and it’s the cutest video ever

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently on a promotional spree and are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming romantic flick Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. After kickstarting the promotions with a bang in Mumbai, the actors are currently in Jaipur having a blast. Today, these two released the second song from their film Tere Vaaste amidst a lot of glitz and glam at an event in Jaipur. Sara and Vicky love their fans as much as they love them and a video which the Masaan actor posted on his Instagram is proof. Scroll down to see the cutest video on the internet.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal vibe with a specially-abled fan

Taking to their Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of him and Sara Ali Khan vibing with a specially-abled fan. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke duo were in Jaipur at an event promoting their film. In the video, we can see a huge crowd who have come to meet the two stars. But, these two have gotten down on their knees to dance and jam with their newly found friend who enjoys Punjabi music as much as the Sardar Udham actor does. The specially-abled child sits on his wheelchair and is grooving to the music while Vicky and Sara make sure to make him enjoy by grooving along with him. Sharing this video, Vicky wrote, “Made a new friend in Jaipur who loves Punjabi music just as much as I do… we had to jam together! God bless you Vardhan.” The moment he shared this video, several fans took to the comments section and praised the actor for being so down to earth. Even his Sam Bahadur co-star Sanya Malhotra took to the comments section and wrote, “Vicky yaar!! You’re the best!”

Check it out:

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is an exciting family entertainer. Directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. The makers recently released a song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye and fans have loved it so much. The song has gone on to become a chartbuster within just a couple of days.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH Vicky Kaushal blushing when fans asked THIS about Katrina Kaif at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions