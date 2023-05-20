WATCH Vicky Kaushal blushing when fans asked THIS about Katrina Kaif at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as they are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors kickstarted their film promotions with a bang recently in Mumbai when they launched their trailer in a very hatke style by arriving in a rickshaw and showing up at Juhu Beach. Well, now that Sara was in Cannes serving us with some amazing looks in her debut at the prestigious film festival, the Masaan actor took it upon himself to keep the promotions going. Last night, he was present at a Mumbai mall where he interacted with fans. But there was something he said about his wife Katrina Kaif which made the crowd scream with joy. Scroll down to know what it was.

Vicky Kaushal misses Katrina Kaif

During the promotional event at a Mumbai mall, Vicky Kaushal was present alone without his co-star Sara Ali Khan. As we all know that Sara was attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and was not in Mumbai, hence Vicky was alone promoting Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. While he was on the stage interacting with his fans, the host happened to ask him, “Sara ki yaad aa rahi hai? Are you missing her?. The actor replied, “Sara ko main bahut miss kar raha hu is promotional trip pe.” At this very moment, someone from the audience asked him about missing his wife Katrina Kaif. Vicky instantly replied with a smile, “Katrina ko to sabse zyada karta hu.”

Check it out:

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is an exciting family entertainer. Directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. The makers recently released a song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye and fans have loved it so much. The song has gone on to become a chartbuster within just a couple of days.

