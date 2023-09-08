WATCH: Vicky Kaushal dances to The Great Indian Family song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja on Janmashtami

Vicky Kaushal participated in the Dahi Handi event on Janmashtami. He sang and danced to his song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja from The Great Indian Family.

Sep 08, 2023
Pic Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, who recently celebrated the success of his romantic comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, "The Great Indian Family." This film also stars Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, in a prominent role. The first song from the movie, titled "Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja," has already been released. During the Janmashtami celebrationS, Vicky participated in the Dahi Handi event and shared a video of himself enjoying it with fans while dancing to the song.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates Dahi Handi ahead of The Great Indian Family release

On September 8, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his Janmashtami celebrations. In the video he can be seen wearing a white kurta and dancing energetically in the rain. He also took the mic and sang Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. Along with the video, he wrote, “Dahi handi… baarish… aur meri Great Indian Family ka pyaar! Janmashtami happy ho gayi! Milte hain 22nd Sept aapke nazdeeki cinema gharo mein. #TheGreatIndianFamily #yrf50.” Have a look:

Earlier, he also took to Instagram to wish his fans and admirers by saying, "Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami!"

ALSO READ: 'The momentum will...': Vicky Kaushal reacts to massive success of Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

