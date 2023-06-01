WATCH: Vicky Kaushal 'Dill se' fulfills Delhi fans' request during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. They are currently busy promoting their upcoming film. The actors are visiting different cities to keep their fans entertained and to also promote their movies. Recently, they visited Delhi for movie promotions. There, a bunch of fans asked Vicky Kaushal to dance to the song Obsessed by Riaar Saab. Check out how the actor reacted.

Vicky Kaushal ‘Dill se’ fulfills Delhi fans’ request

It was a request from his Delhi fans and so Vicky Kaushal fulfilled it ‘Dil se.’ While doing the dance steps, fans could not hold their excitement. They started cheering for him as they absolutely loved his performance. On the other hand, Vicky undoubtedly set the stage on fire with his amazing moves. He obliged to ‘Dilli walon ki Dill ki request.’

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan reacted

After watching the terrific performance by her co-star, Sara Ali Khan had an ‘awe-dorable’ expression. She put her hands on her mouth as she was adorably shocked by Vicky’s performance.

On the other hand, fans were more than happy seeing Vicky fulfilling their request. One fan commented, “Mmuuaaahhhh…my Vicky Ji.” Another one said, “Humne toh live dekha bhai mza agya.” While the other one commented, “Yeh vicky kaushal ji saadi ke baad aur bhi handsome ho gaye hai” etc.

Meanwhile, recently at an award show, Vicky Kaushal asked Varun Dhawan to teach him some ‘massy moves’ and told the actor how he wants to learn it from him. Hearing this, Varun had a hilarious response which left the audience in splits. He said, “Aapne India ki sabse massiest heroine ke saath shaadi kiya hai. Jiska naam hai Katrina Kaif. Main toh unse sikha hoon.” Vicky Kaushal was seen blushing hard and smiling after Varun’s smart reply. Sara Ali Khan, who was also present at the event, seemed to agree with Varun.

Speaking of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the movie will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023. Fans cannot wait to see the chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.