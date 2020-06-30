WATCH: Vicky Kaushal flaunts his dance moves as he grooves on Do You Love Me in a throwback video

Vicky Kaushal grooving on the song Do You Love Me in a throwback video will make you want to dance along with the actor right away!

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in the year 2012. He made his acting debut in the year 2015 in Masaan following which he starred as an unhinged cop in Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Vicky rose to prominence in 2018 with supporting roles in Raazi and Sanju. His 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike made him win the National Film Award for Best Actor. He had portrayed the lead role of a military officer in this film.

Vicky is an amazing actor and has a huge fan following but did you know that he is a great dancer as well? Recently, we came across a throwback video of Vicky grooving on the song Do You Love Me. In the video shared by a fan, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor looks uber cool donning a maroon coloured printed ganji with black track pants. The actor has paired up his look with a black cap on his head. Vicky is seen flaunting his cool moves at a studio along with two others as the song Do You Love Me plays in the background.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors soon. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

