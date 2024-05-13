WATCH: Vicky Kaushal greets Alia Bhatt’s bodyguard at Mumbai airport with hug

Vicky Kaushal is not just known in the film industry for his talent but also for his kind and friendly nature. The actor recently wrapped filming for his movie Chhaava and is now set for some more exciting work ahead, including Love & War with his Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt.

Vicky was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night, where he met Alia’s bodyguard and greeted him warmly with a hug.

Vicky Kaushal meets Alia Bhatt’s bodyguard at Mumbai airport

Vicky Kaushal shares a great off-screen bond with actress Alia Bhatt, his co-star in Raazi. Last night, on May 13, Vicky and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport separately but around the same time. Vicky was seen entering the airport building in a beige-colored shirt with matching pants.

Wearing a cap and sunglasses, he posed for the paparazzi. Vicky even obliged a fan with a selfie. There were no visuals of him meeting Alia, but he greeted Alia’s bodyguard, Sunil, and shook hands with him. Vicky asked him, “Kaisa hai?” (How are you?), to which he responded, “Thik hai, sir” (I’m okay, sir). The duo also shared a warm hug. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the full video here!

Vicky Kaushal’s wrap-up post for Chhaava

A few days ago, Vicky Kaushal shared a special post on his Instagram Stories after concluding filming for his movie Chhaava. He captured the rain on the sets of the film. Vicky wrote, “The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods really put up a show today immediately after we rolled our final shot."

Unable to express all of his emotions, Vicky stated, “There's so much I wish to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... may be in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love and contentment is that... IT'S A WRAP!!!”

Regarding his upcoming projects, Vicky’s film Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk is slated to release in cinemas on July 19. Apart from this, he is set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vicky Kaushal accidentally cuts queue at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next