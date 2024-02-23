WATCH: Vicky Kaushal has THIS reaction to pap asking about his hand post suffering injury on Chhava sets
Today, Vicky Kaushal ventured out into the city and was observed addressing questions regarding his hand, which had previously been injured during the filming of Chhava.
The hardworking actor Vicky Kaushal reportedly encountered an injury while filming an intense action sequence on the sets of his upcoming movie, Chhava. Vicky was even spotted sporting a sling on his arm till a few days ago, indicating the extent of the injury. Today, as the actor stepped out in the city in a stylish appearance, he was seen addressing inquiries about his hand from a paparazzo.
Vicky Kaushal addresses pap’s question about his hand injury
Today, on February 23, Vicky Kaushal was sighted in Mumbai during a visit to a salon. In a video captured by paparazzi, Vicky emerged from his car sporting a casual yet fashionable ensemble. Clad in a black zipper hoodie, blue trousers, and white shoes, he exuded effortless style. Completing his look with sleek sunglasses and a cap, Vicky confidently posed for the cameras, greeting the paparazzi with a thumbs-up gesture.
As one of the camerapersons inquired about his hand, asking, "Haath kaisa hai ab?" (How is your hand now?), Vicky responded with a sweet smile, nodding his head to indicate that he is indeed feeling better and on the road to recovery.
