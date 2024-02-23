WATCH: Vicky Kaushal has THIS reaction to pap asking about his hand post suffering injury on Chhava sets

Today, Vicky Kaushal ventured out into the city and was observed addressing questions regarding his hand, which had previously been injured during the filming of Chhava.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Feb 23, 2024  |  03:12 PM IST |  328
WATCH: Vicky Kaushal has THIS reaction to pap asking about his hand post suffering injury on Chhava sets
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

The hardworking actor Vicky Kaushal reportedly encountered an injury while filming an intense action sequence on the sets of his upcoming movie, Chhava. Vicky was even spotted sporting a sling on his arm till a few days ago, indicating the extent of the injury. Today, as the actor stepped out in the city in a stylish appearance, he was seen addressing inquiries about his hand from a paparazzo.

Vicky Kaushal addresses pap’s question about his hand injury

Today, on February 23, Vicky Kaushal was sighted in Mumbai during a visit to a salon. In a video captured by paparazzi, Vicky emerged from his car sporting a casual yet fashionable ensemble. Clad in a black zipper hoodie, blue trousers, and white shoes, he exuded effortless style. Completing his look with sleek sunglasses and a cap, Vicky confidently posed for the cameras, greeting the paparazzi with a thumbs-up gesture.

As one of the camerapersons inquired about his hand, asking, "Haath kaisa hai ab?" (How is your hand now?), Vicky responded with a sweet smile, nodding his head to indicate that he is indeed feeling better and on the road to recovery.

Related Stories

Top Punjabi actors in Bollywood who are making it big
entertainment
Top Punjabi actors in Bollywood who are making it big
Shilpa Shetty thanks PM Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram Mandir in a letter
entertainment
Shilpa Shetty thanks PM Narendra Modi for inaugurating Ram Mandir in a letter

Have a look!


ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dine together in London; PIC from couple’s getaway goes viral

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles