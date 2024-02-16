WATCH: Vicky Kaushal is unstoppable as he continues workout even after suffering injury on Chhava sets

Vicky Kaushal, who captivated audiences with his performances in films like Sam Bahadur and Dunki some time ago, is gearing up for an exciting lineup of future projects. Despite facing setbacks, such as reportedly sustaining an injury on the sets of his upcoming movie Chhava during an intense action sequence, Vicky's determination remains unyielding. A recent video showcased his resilience even in the face of pain, as he continued to work out.

Vicky Kaushal inspires with his dedicated workout even while being injured

On Friday, February 16th, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories, sharing a glimpse into his unwavering dedication to fitness. In the video, clad in his gym attire and with a plaster visible from his recent injury, Vicky was seen pushing through his workout routine despite evident discomfort. His determination shone through as he captioned the video with the empowering words, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." Adding a touch of motivation, Vicky set the scene with the Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia playing in the background.

Have a look!

About Vicky Kaushal's movie Chhava

The movie Chhava is reportedly a period drama directed by Laxman Utekar, featuring Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika concluded shooting for the project last month and shared her sentiments, expressing, “2 days ago was my wrap for Chhava.. It took me two days to get myself to accept it..This film is all love! The crew, The cast, The story, The costumes, The vibe, The sets, The visuals, The dialogues..everything! It is all LOVE!”

Advertisement

Referring to Vicky as "Maharaj," she lauded him, saying, "its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case.. ) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding.. you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you."

Vicky is also slated to star in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Triptii Dimri. Additionally, he has a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Love & War, where he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Saba Azad calls her ‘love’ Hrithik Roshan ‘giant’ post his injury; Varun Dhawan-Tiger Shroff wish actor well