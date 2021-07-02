WATCH: Vicky Kaushal kickstarts his day with Punjabi music as he jams to Simiran Kaur Dhadli's 'Barood Wargi'

With a mask around his neck and a black head band, Vicky Kaushal can be seen singing the lyrics to the song in perfect sync.

Vicky Kaushal is a true 'Punjaban' at heart and there are no two ways about it! The actor proved us right on Friday when he dropped a fun video of himself jamming to Punjabi music as he kickstarted his day. Taking to his Instagram Story, Vicky Kaushal shot a video of him singing Punjabi artist Simiran Kaur Dhadli's 'Barood Wargi' song.

In the video, Vicky can be seen seated in his car as he is seemingly on his way to the gym. With a mask around his neck and a black head band, Vicky can be seen singing the lyrics to the song in perfect sync as well as holding our attention with his expressions. While we already adore Vicky and his work, his expressions in the song definitely will win you over.

Just yesterday, Vicky resumed work on Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. He took to Instagram to share a photo with his director buddy but kept it all about work as he sat in a makeup chair in a cast. Vicky captioned the photo, "When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal! @adityadharfilms #TheImmortalAshwatthama."

The Immortal Ashwatthama will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and will mark her first collaboration with the actor. A source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “The film goes on the floors in the month of September with a five-month marathon schedule. The idea is to wrap up the film by January 2022 and being a post-production heavy film, invest time on the edit and post production of the film. A tentative shoot schedule has been prepared."

