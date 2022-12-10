WATCH: Vicky Kaushal plays ‘bored game’ in HILARIOUS video; Fans ask if Katrina Kaif recorded it

Bollywood’s most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying a vacation together amidst the mountains. The lovebirds celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday, and shared adorable, mushy posts for each other on social media. They shared some unseen pictures and videos that left fans swooning over them. Now, a day after celebrating their wedding anniversary, Vicky Kaushal has posted a hilarious video of him playing hopscotch on a huge garden chess board. Netizens were curious to know if it was Katrina who recorded the video!

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share a video that shows him playing hopscotch, and jumping his way through the middle of a life-size chess board. He opted for a casual outfit, and was seen in a grey t-shirt, matching hoodie, black track pants, and a baseball cap. The video shows him jumping in excitement after hopping back to the start. He shared the video along with a hilarious caption that read, “Bored game.”

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif reacted to the video and wrote, “hopscotch champ,” while Sharvari Wagh commented, “Best video on the internet today.” Vicky Kaushal’s fans however, wanted to know, if Katrina is the one behind the camera. “Ye video Katrina bhabhi ne banayi h n,” asked one fan, while another one wrote, “My my. wifey records the best videos of you!” Check out the video below!