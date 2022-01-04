Watch: Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal aces rope exercise; Rakesh Roshan comments

When it comes to fitness, the Kaushal household is on the same page. A video of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal working out in a gym is doing rounds on the internet and is winning hearts. The stunt coordinator Sham Kaushal was seen enthusiastically doing a rope exercise, which is also known as battle ropes work-out. The rope exercise is done to increase the full-body strength.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also reacted to the post and commented as, “Shamji keep going.” Several fans also reacted to the video. One of the fans wrote, “Inspirational.” While the other fan wrote, “Katrina Kaif ne bhi toh ek video dala tha gym ka kuch din pehle. Looks like the entire Kaushal family has taken the New Year resolution to stay extra fit. Ab bass Vicky paaji bache hain gym video daalne ke liye.”

Look the video here:

Take a look at the comment:

Veteran action director started his career in the film industry in the 1980s. He worked on some prominent films including Krrish, Kaminey, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dhoom:3, Bajirao Mastani and Dangal. Sham Kaushal has won several awards in his career including Filmfare and IIFA.

For the unversed, Sham Kaushal has two sons Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, who are actors. Recently, his older son Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif in an intimate ceremony on December 09, 2021.

