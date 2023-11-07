WATCH: Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at Sarva Dharma Sthal in Delhi ahead of Sam Bahadur trailer launch

Vicky Kaushal is generating huge buzz on social media as he gears up for his next release, Sam Bahadur. The biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Ahead of its grand trailer launch, the team touched down in Delhi. Several pictures were shared by Vicky, giving glimpses of his travel. Now, a while ago, Vicky Kaushal posted a photo of his visit to the Sarva Dharma Sthal in Delhi before the trailer launch.

Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at Sarva Dharma Sthal in Delhi

A few minutes back, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared a video from his visit to the Sarva Dharma Sthal, a holy place for worshiping all the religions found in almost all Army units across the country. In the video, Vicky can be seen seeking blessings with folded while he is honored with a saffron scarf and pays obeisance to a sword. For his visit, the actor kept it casual, as he was seen in black pants and an olive-colored t-shirt with a jacket over it. He covered his head with a white handkerchief.

Alongside the video, he wrote, “seeking blessings before the Sam Bahadur Trailer launch today at the Sarvadharmasthal of 6th Battalion, Sikh Regiment. Rabb meher bakshe! (Accompanied by folded hand emojis).

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra's 'Delhi Touch-down stories'

A few hours back, Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra had shared several Instagram stories on their social media handle, teasing fans with an update about their arrival in the city. The photo shared by Vicky Kaushal featured Meghan resting her head on the actor’s shoulder after an exhausting flight. “Touchdown Delhi! #SamBahadur Trailer Launch Today!!!” he wrote in the story as he tagged Meghna, Sanya and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the story.

In addition to this, Sanya Malhotra also adding a humorous touch in the update had written in her story, "Delhi aagaye haiiiiiii, Google map par andha Vishwas karte hue (We have come to Delhi, blindly trusting Google Maps)." To this, Vicky quipped, “Tum bas Metro mat lena(you just don't take the metro)...See you, S!"

Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He was the first Indian Army officer to attain the rank of field marshal.

The film will hit the theaters on December 1, 2023.

