WATCH: Vicky Kaushal shows off his moves in impromptu dance routine; We wonder what he's celebrating?

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been in the headlines lately owing to his prep for his upcoming film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor is doing his best to bulk up for his role and in the process, he is spotted several times at the gym. While sweating it out surely is a perfect way for Vicky to bulk up, the actor doesn't forget to have fun in between his workouts. Speaking of this, his recent social media post showcases his fun side to his fans along with his killer dance moves.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a video in which he is seen breaking into an impromptu dance on Didi song by Khaled. The URI actor is seen dancing his heart out while his team members cheered for him. While we could not see Vicky's team members in the video, we could certainly hear them rooting for the actor. As the actor enjoyed every move he made while dancing, fans of Vicky certainly were curious to know what made him break into a celebratory dance routine.

Take a look:

Just recently, Vicky set the internet ablaze with his workout photo from the gym. In the photo, Vicky was seen lifting weights. However, it was the size of his bicep and his expression that left netizens inspired. The actor is giving it his all to prepare for his superhero role in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film will showcase Vicky in a never-seen-before avatar and well, for it, the actor is learning new forms of martial art as well. Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan will star opposite him. However, no official announcement has been made about it. The Immortal Ashwatthama will be directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Besides this, Vicky also has a comedy film with Manushi Chhillar and Sardar Udham Singh with Shoojit Sircar.

