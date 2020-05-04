WATCH: Vicky Kaushal shows how to make perfect 'desi' pani puri in this throwback video

Vicky Kaushal explains how perfect 'desi' pani puri is made in Mumbai in this throwback video shared by a fan.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are giving major sibling goals. Recently, we came across a throwback video of Vicky binging on to some yummy pani puri. The video starts with the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor explaining how a perfect 'desi' pani puri is made in Mumbai. The actor first explains how to put the potatoes using bare hands and then he adds on some sweet chutney with a spoon and then tells his viewers to not use a spoon while adding the spicy water and to instead dip the puri inside the spicy water and then have it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's video here:

