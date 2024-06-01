WATCH: Vicky Kaushal stuns fans with his sharp look post salon session

Vicky Kaushal has been creating a lot of buzz with his look for the upcoming much-awaited film Chhava. The actor grew long hair and beard for the historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

After wrapping up the film earlier this month, the actor is now back to his old sharp look.

Vicky Kaushal was snapped by the paparazzi recently post a salon session. The talented actor got back to his previous look by shortening his hair and beard. Spotted wearing a t-shirt and jeans along with shades, he looked dashing. As he moved ahead after posing for the paps, Vicky was surrounded by a huge group of fans wanting to have selfies with him. Needless to say, the actor happily posed with them.

Excited fans took to the comments section and shared love-filled reactions. "Imma hottie VK is back!!!! (heart eye emojis)" wrote a fan. "Looks hot." commented another.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhava wrap up post

Earlier in May, Vicky Kaushal wrote an emotional note as he bid farewell to the sets of Chhaava after completing the shoot. He also shared a video capturing the dramatic display orchestrated by the 'rain gods' on the final day of filming.

"The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods really put up a show today, immediately after we rolled our final shot," a part of his note read as saying.

More about Chhava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and is slated to be released on Dec 6, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Apart from Chhava, Vicky Kaushal has a couple of more exciting films lined up. He will be next seen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which features him alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is also scheduled to release on Christmas 2025.

