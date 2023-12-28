WATCH: Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal, Angad Bedi add Punjabi touch to Christmas celebrations with their bhangra

It’s been a couple of days since Christmas 2023 however, it seems the shenanigans are still on for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The power couple of Bollywood has lately been treating fans with glimpses of their much-awaited Christmas celebration. Just hours back, the Dunki actor posted a beautiful picture with his wifey. Furthermore, the actor dropped another fun video with Sunny Kaushal and Angad Bedi as they added a Punjabi touch to the festival.

A look at Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal, and Angad Bedi's Christmas celebrations with a Punjabi touch

A while back, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared a fun video from his Christmas celebrations at home. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting his effortless bhangra moves as they groove to dhol beats in the background. Adding the touch of humor is his brother Sunny Kaushal and actor Angad Bedi who are seen clearly enjoying the Punjabi touch added to the celebrations.

While sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “Meri Teri Saadi saareyaan di Christmas @sunsunnykhez @angadbedi”. The video features a beautiful, well-decorated Christmas tree in the background with several gift boxes placed alongside. The corner of the room is also adorned with mesmerizing lights.

Take a look:

The video attracted sweet responses from the internet users as well. A fan commented, “Vibe h bahadur” and another fan commented, “ All three r very cute” A third fan wrote, “Panjabi joshhhh”

In addition to this, the actor also shared an endearing photo with his ‘chaddi buddies’.

Notably, Vicky Kaushal dropped a romantic picture last night with his wife Katrina Kaif. In the picture, Vicky can be seen donning a cute Santa cap. He is clicked warmly hugging his loving wife and planting a kiss on her. “Christmas is when you are here,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

The post not only left the fans elated as they gushed over the celebrity couple, but several also dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis with heartfelt Christmas wishes for the two.

While Vicky Kaushal had two big back-to-back releases with Sam Bahadur and Dunki, led by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.



