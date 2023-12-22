WATCH: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani beam with smiles post Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki screening

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Dunki, hit theaters on December 21, receiving widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. The film enjoyed a strong opening day at the box office, with expectations of continued success over the weekend fueled by positive word of mouth. Before its official release, the makers organized a special screening the night before, and glimpses of the event, featuring the entire cast and crew applauding and cheering, have surfaced online.

The post special screening revelry for Dunki is lighting up social media

A sneak peek into Dunki's exclusive screening is creating waves on social media! The video captures the vibrant energy of the film's cast and crew, erupting in applause and cheers as the curtains close on the screening. In this lively moment, Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal can be seen immersed in laughter and animated conversations. Dive into the excitement yourself:

The excitement doesn't stop there; enchanting snapshots of the Dunki ensemble, their colleagues, and even family members are dominating the online scene. Taapsee, Vicky, and Kanika Dhillon, along with the rest, come together for a beaming group photo. Vicky's family, including his father Shyam Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal, share in the joy, and the camera captures their infectious happiness. Take a look at the photos:

A subsequent screening of the film took place today, drawing in a crowd of industry insiders, including the notable presence of music composer Anu Malik. The man of the hour, Hirani, was captured in a moment with Anu Malik. Take a look at this noteworthy encounter:

About Dunki

The film showcases a stellar ensemble cast, including luminaries like SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. Unveiling an engaging narrative, the storyline traces the captivating journey of individuals choosing the unconventional path of the Donkey Flight to return to their homeland, unraveling the myriad challenges they encounter along the way.

