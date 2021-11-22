WATCH: Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi takes up Tip Tip challenge, dances to Katrina Kaif's song with a twist

Rumours are rife that Vicky Kaushal and rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif might tie the knot in the month of December this year. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi has ignited social media with her latest dance video. In the clip, Sethi can be seen shaking a leg to Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip track with a new twist. For those unaware, the song challenge went viral on social media after Katrina Kaif’s new rendition of the track was released by Sooryavanshi makers. While the new song seems to be making some people’s ears bleed, others have shown liking towards the new song.

Many fans joined the bandwagon of the Tip Tip challenge on social media, and Harleen Sethi was the latest one. However, Sethi added an Arabi tadka to the viral song which made quite a buzz online. Donning a shimmery top, Harleen Sethi set the dance stage on fire with her exceptional latkes and jhatkas. While sharing the clip online, Harleen articulated, “verythin that challenges me makes me feel alive!! 4 hours of rehearsal+ a totally new form of dance(Belly Dancing is tough & very technical)+ new teacher @sanjanamuthreja who took up this fight to train & teach me this routine in a day= Tip Tip Barsa Paani. P.S: Inspired by bin mausam barsaat in Mumbai.”

Speaking of the wedding rumours, multiple media reports suggest that the rumoured lovebirds will get hitched at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan. Multiple media reports suggest that the rumoured lovebirds will get hitched at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t officially sent out their wedding invites, but they have reportedly asked their industry friends to remain free between December 7 to 9.

As per the previous reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes many prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list. Well, now we are just waiting for the couple to reveal the truth.

