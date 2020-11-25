  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Vicky Kaushal's 'fully satisfied' state of mind as he sings half asleep after a successful day at work

Sharing a video around 6 am, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he was heading back home after a successful day at work. Watch the video below.
4924 reads Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal's 'fully satisfied' state of mind.WATCH: Vicky Kaushal's 'fully satisfied' state of mind as he sings half asleep after a successful day at work.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vicky Kaushal delights his die-hard fans and fan clubs in more ways than one. Apart from his terrific onscreen performances, the actor's social media posts simply put a smile on our faces. From his witty photo captions to candid selfies, Vicky truly has captured the hearts of the young. The actor is now back to doing what he does best - act. And on Wednesday took to Instagram to share his state of mind. 

Sharing a video around 6 am, Vicky revealed that he was heading back home after a successful day at work. And he couldn't help jamming to some music. The black and white shows the Masaan actor singing while he is 'half asleep'. He captioned the video, "Half asleep and fully satisfied after a good night's work." 

Well, we cannot get enough of this candid video shared by the actor. Check it out below:       

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by victrina001 (@victrina001)

Vicky Kaushal had recently announced on Instagram that he has kick-started his next film, an urban comedy with Manushi Chillar. He also shared pictures from his vanity van and labelled it, "Shubh Aarambh." The film, which is being bankrolled by YRF, will be shot at a span of 18 days as part of the film's first schedule. The comedy flick is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh which is slated to hit theatres on 15 January, 2021.   

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal is elated to be back on set as he holds script & goes 'Shubh Aarambh'; Fans wish him 'Good Luck'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla/Instagramvictrina001

You may like these
Vicky Kaushal & Manushi Chhillar begin an 18 day shooting schedule in Mumbai for their urban comedy: Report
Vicky Kaushal gives a sneak peek of his ripped biceps in a monochrome PIC as he goes for a 'shift no 2' at gym
Vicky Kaushal is elated to be back on set as he holds script & goes 'Shubh Aarambh'; Fans wish him 'Good Luck'
Diwali 2020: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send special wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion
Is Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer comedy flick on the lines of THIS old Yash Chopra directorial?
Vicky Kaushal proves to be a perfect 'maa da ladla' as he shares an adorable PHOTO on his mother’s birthday
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement