WATCH: Vicky Kaushal's 'fully satisfied' state of mind as he sings half asleep after a successful day at work

Vicky Kaushal delights his die-hard fans and fan clubs in more ways than one. Apart from his terrific onscreen performances, the actor's social media posts simply put a smile on our faces. From his witty photo captions to candid selfies, Vicky truly has captured the hearts of the young. The actor is now back to doing what he does best - act. And on Wednesday took to Instagram to share his state of mind.

Sharing a video around 6 am, Vicky revealed that he was heading back home after a successful day at work. And he couldn't help jamming to some music. The black and white shows the Masaan actor singing while he is 'half asleep'. He captioned the video, "Half asleep and fully satisfied after a good night's work."

Vicky Kaushal had recently announced on Instagram that he has kick-started his next film, an urban comedy with Manushi Chillar. He also shared pictures from his vanity van and labelled it, "Shubh Aarambh." The film, which is being bankrolled by YRF, will be shot at a span of 18 days as part of the film's first schedule. The comedy flick is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh which is slated to hit theatres on 15 January, 2021.

