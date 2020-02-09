WATCH: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara leaves LK Advani in tears and speechless after film's screening

The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, left the senior political leader extremely emotional at a recent film screening.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani broke down in tears after watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits recently. The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, left the senior political leader extremely emotional at a film screening. A video of the same was shared on Instagram and the caption read, "Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir."

In the video, we get to see LK Advani trying to hold back his tears as Vidhu Vinod rushes to console him. Not just Advani, but many surrounding them in the theatre seemed to visibly moved by the film. Advani, who was also touched by the sensitive subject, found it difficult to express his feelings.

Starring newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan, Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir will narrate the horrifying story of Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990s wherein over thousands of natives of the valley were forced to leave their homes and turn refugees in their own country. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who also hails from Kashmir, has dedicated the film to his mother, who passed away in 2007.

The film, however, has failed to rake in the desired numbers at the box office. Have you watched Shikhara? Let us know in the comments below.

