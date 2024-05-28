WATCH: Vidya Balan dancing with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya and Kunaal to Jumma Chumma is giving us YJHD vibes

Remember when Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur recreated the hookstep of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song, Jumma Chumma De De in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Later, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin also joined in. It was quite nostalgic, wasn’t it?

Well, this time, it’s him performing to the same track with his sister-in-law and actress Vidya Balan, and his brothers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Courtesy, a video that caught our attention on Instagram. It will surely give you major Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani vibes.

Vidya Balan dancing to Jumma Chumma with Siddharth, Aditya and Kunaal is going viral on social media

In the clip posted by an Instagram user, Vidya can be seen grooving to Jumma Chumma De De, the track featured in the 1991 film, Hum. Vidya’s husband, producer, Siddharth Roy Kapur, is also dancing his heart out in the moment. The couple then lip-syncs the lyrics of the song, “Arey tu boli thi, pichle jumme ko.”

Vidya's brothers-in-law and actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur, also joined them for the performance. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress then is seen recreating Amitabh Bachchan's hookstep from the original track along with the Roy Kapur Brothers. Going by the video, we can safely say that all of them added their charm to the performance, and we enjoyed it.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens reacted to the video

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen gushing over it. One of the users wrote, “So good to see all the Kapoor brothers.” Another user wrote, “Remember him in ... Ye Jawani hai Deewani.” Others were seen dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the clip has surfaced on the Internet at a time when there are rumours about Aditya’s alleged break-up with actress Ananya Panday. Reportedly, the duo was in a relationship for quite some time.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan’s work front

He will be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, Metro…In Dino. He will be paired opposite actress Sara Ali Khan in the movie. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma and Ali Fazal in key roles.

Meanwhile, Vidya recently starred in the movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar, which was released last month in April 2024. Next, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline, in which the actress will reprise her role as Manjulika from the first installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav. It is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024.

