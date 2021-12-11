WATCH: Vidyut Jammwal celebrates his birthday with ladylove Nandita Mahtani in Egypt

It is Vidyut Jammwal’s birthday and trust the "The New Age Action Hero” to celebrate it in style. Currently, he is in Egypt shooting ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’, however being on shoot didn’t stop him from celebrating his birthday. His lover Nandita Mahtani, with whom he got engaged in September, is also in Egypt with him and she held quite a birthday bash for him. What’s more, Vidyut asked for a thoughtful gift from his fans on his birthday, and a spoiler alert - they didn’t disappoint!

In the post shared by Nandita Mahtani for Vidyut’s birthday, we could see her and the love of his life against the beautiful backdrop of Egypt’s pyramids. Vidyut cut a very pretty cake with an Egyptian theme. Faruk Kabir was also a part of the celebrations. In the post, she also shared a simple yet beautiful picture of her and Vidyut holding hands. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday My Love..My Life.. Love you @mevidyutjammwal." On the other hand, Vidyut asked his ‘JammwaLions’ to plant a sapling and share a picture or video with him as a birthday gift. His loyal fans did not disappoint and performed the task diligently. Vidyut even shared a lot of fans’ pics and videos on his Instagram. Kudos to Vidyut and his JammwaLions!

Check Vidyut and Nandita's post:

On the professional front, Vidyut is busy shooting for the 2020 action thriller, 'Khuda Haafiz’ sequel, ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha. The movie stars Shivaleeka Oberoi alongside the actor.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal on Sanak, completing a decade in industry and more: ‘Living a dream of an average Indian man’