WATCH: Vidyut Jammwal hypes up Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi’s release; Rohit Shetty reacts

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer action flick Sooryavanshi’s release is just around the corner. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Amidst this, actor Vidyut Jammwal was spotted amping up the movie’s promotion in the most quirky manner. It so happened that when Vidyut stepped out for a ride, he came across a massive banner poster of Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The actor couldn’t control his excitement and immediately took out his camera to capture the poster. While doing so, the actor also emphasized on the release date of the film urging viewers to visit the matinee houses in order to watch the action-packed movie. As soon as the video caught the attention of the movie’s director, Rohit Shetty, he immediately took to social media reshared Jammwal’s clip. Shetty while showing his gratitude said, “Thank you so much brother.”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi the upcoming actioner is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Aruna Bhatia. The movie is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and outlines the adventure of an anti-terror squad in India. The movie sees how DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the release of the movie faced several postponements. Now, finally, movie buffs can enjoy watching the film in the theatres on the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year.

