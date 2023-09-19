WATCH: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia pose for cameras as paps lovingly call them ‘Bhaiya-Bhabi’

Vijay Varma is an Indian actor who started his career by doing theatre. After getting a formal education in acting, he was seen in multiple movies. However, he rose to fame years later, in 2016 for his acting in the movie Pink. Since then, he has helmed several critically acclaimed and box office hit films. Currently, Vijay is out and about promoting his upcoming OTT movie Jaane Jaan. Earlier today, the team of the mystery thriller film organized a screening that was attended by several stars of B-town.

Paps call Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia ‘Bhaiya-Bhabi’

Several popular names from the Bollywood film industry were spotted at the special screening of Sujoy Ghosh’s film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Among them was Vijay Varma’s girlfriend, Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia who was seen at the screening venue. As the couple came out, the paparazzi requested for a picture of the couple together. They were sweet to oblige to their request. While giving instructions to the Bollywood couple, the paps referred to them as ‘Bhaiya and Bhabi and ‘Dada and Vahini’. The couple tactfully ignored the funny calls of the paps and continued to pose for their lenses.

In the video, the headliner of the film, Vijay Varma was seen in a brown and black printed brocade suit that he wore on top of a formal black shirt with black shoes. He also added an ear accessory to give that extra edge to his getup. As for Tamannaah, she kept it chic yet comfy in a denim dress which she paired with high heels. With a multi-color belt, a sleek top knot, a pair of earrings, and subtle glam, she completed her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s work front

The Indian actress who works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films was seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Varma. She then came up with the Tamil film Jailer and Bhola Shankar in Telugu language. Vedaa will be her next Hindi project in 2024. As for Vijay Varma, after Jaane Jaan, he will be seen in Afghaani Snow and Murder Mubarak.

