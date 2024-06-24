WATCH: Vijay Varma blushes as he accidentally shows GF Tamannaah Bhatia as wallpaper on his mobile during Mirzapur Season 3 promotions

Vijay Varma is currently gearing up for his highly-awaited show, Mirzapur Season 3. The show starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, and more is already generating immense buzz on the internet. Now, a while back, fans went into frenzy when Vijay Varma accidentally flaunted his beloved Tamannaah Bhatia’s wallpaper on his phone.

Vijay Varma accidentally reveals beloved Tamannaah Bhatia as wallpaper on his mobile

Today, on June 24, a while back, Vijay Varma was spotted in the city along with other cast members of Mirzapur Season 3. In the video, we can hear as soon as the actor came to pose for the paps, he was showered with compliments for his watch, smile, looks, and whatnot.

As the actor kept striking delightful poses for the photographers, he couldn't help but burst into laughter upon hearing their praises. Just before leaving, he waved at the paparazzi while holding his mobile phone, accidentally revealing his wallpaper featuring none other than his girlfriend, Tamannaah Bhatia.

Upon realizing this, the actor appeared to be blushing and visibly self-conscious. He handled the situation pretty well as he left with a sweet smile.

Take a look:

During his latest spotting, Vijay looked handsome in a denim oversized shirt paired with beige pants and black shoes. He added to his fashion statement with stylish black sunglasses.

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the video. A fan called him, “Hardworker” while another fan hailed him as “Indian Johnny depp.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

About Mirzapur Season 3

Nearly after an almost three-year hiatus, Mirzapur Season 3 is set to premiere this July. The long-awaited trailer of the show was released just a couple of days back, intensifying the excitement for the series.

The crime thriller features a star-studded cast including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

The initial season of the show, which came out in 2018, focused on their battle for control of Mirzapur's throne. However, the second season, which debuted in 2020, took a turn towards a story of revenge. Excitingly, the upcoming third season of Mirzapur is scheduled to launch on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

