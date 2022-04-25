Watch Vijay Varma recreate Poo's iconic dialogue from K3G; Kareena Kapoor Khan has an epic reaction

Vijay Varma is all set to collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time ever with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial. This Netflix original will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. On Monday, Vijay shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of their film, in which he is seen recreating Kareena's iconic Poo dialogue from her 2001 released film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the video, the Jab We Met actress is also seen giving an epic reaction.

The Gully Boy actor shared the video on his social media and captioned it, "The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo. From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX". Vijay is telling the camera, “Kaun hai ye jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha," while Kareena is seen reacting to the video as the camera turns to her. Soon after the video was shared on social media, the duo's fans dropped the sweetest comments for them.

Check out Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor Khan's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma will be seen next in Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K Reen and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will feature next in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan, directed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

Also Read: The Sandman: Tabu, Vijay Varma & Manoj Bajpayee to feature in the Hindi audio adaptation of the series