WATCH: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia greet media post enjoying a dinner date; Fans find them 'cute together'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been hitting headlines lately for their alleged romance. The dating reports started doing the rounds after their video from New Year's party went viral on the Internet. Reportedly, the duo was seen kissing and hugging each other in the viral video. Since then, they have been making joint appearances and dropping indirect hints on social media. On Monday night, Vijay and Tamannaah were seen together post enjoying a dinner date.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in the city

The paparazzi caught the rumoured couple after they exited a restaurant together. In the video, Tamannaah is seen sporting a white crop top paired with grey pants while Vijay has donned a checkered shirt and light coloured pants. They were seen leaving together in the same car. The duo didn't shy away to address the media. Before leaving the venue, both of them waved at the paparazzi with a smile on their faces. Have a look:

After the video was shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "They seem like a nice and genuine couple." Another fan wrote, "They look cute together."

Meanwhile, Tamannaah recently reacted to the relationship rumours with Vijay. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said that she has done a film with Vijay and 'such rumours' keep going around. The actress said, "I don’t know why that happens, but females get married a bunch of times before we actually get married! We get married every Friday, and then hear ‘oh you are not married yet!’" She added that people are constantly getting her married to a doctor or a businessman. She said that she feels she has been married too many times now. Tamannaah also wondered if people would be still excited when she really gets married or if they will think it's another speculation.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Vijay and Tamannaah met on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's film. The duo hit it off right from the beginning and they deeply admire each other's work.

ALSO READ: Did Vijay Varma just express his admiration for rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia on Instagram?