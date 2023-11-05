WATCH: Virat Kohli aces Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose; dances to wife Anushka Sharma's Ainvayi Ainvayi

Today is a momentous day for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as he hit his 49th century during the India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match. It’s also his birthday today which makes the day extra special. There were several special moments from the match that made its way to social media. Among them was a clip where the ace cricketer was seen channelizing his inner Shah Rukh Khan on the field during the match. He was also seen dancing to wife Anushka Sharma’s song

Virat Kohli aces Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose and dances on Jawan's Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who has millions of fans from across the globe. One of them is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who respects and looks up to the King of Romance. A viral video of Kohli acing SRK’s signature pose and recreating his dance moves to the song Chaleya from the blockbuster movie Jawan is testimony to his admiration for the actor.

In the video making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), the cricketer can be seen having a gala time and grooving to the trending song as it was played in the stadium during the India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match. Sharing the video, a fan penned, "I wasn’t wrong when I said “Statpadder #Virat is a Big fan of The King #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 ”. As you can see he is singing #Chaleya and doing the iconic step of The Legend."

Virat Kohli dances to his wife Anushka Sharma’s song Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat

In another video shared by a fan on X, Virat can be seen dancing to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma’s song titled Ainvayi Ainvayi from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Sharing the video, the user penned, “Kohli dancing to Anushka’s movie song. Entertained while batting, then kept crowd engaged throughout the fielding innings. #KingKohli #INDvRSA”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After the success of his action movies Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his comedy movie Dunki. On his birthday (November 2), the star dropped a part of the film’s teaser while interacting with his fans during a special event.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

After proving her mettle as an actor, she moved to producing movies. As of now, she is all set to make her acting debut after 5-year hiatus with the film Chakda 'Xpress in which she played the role of former Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

