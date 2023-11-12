WATCH: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dazzle in ethnic ensembles as they attend Team India’s Diwali party

The Indian cricket players gathered for a festive Diwali celebration at their team hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday. Adorned in traditional Indian attire, everyone exuded elegance in their vibrant outfits. Captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, graced the occasion, adding to the festive cheer. Former skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also present, showcasing their impeccable style in ethnic ensembles and contributing to the grandeur of the Diwali bash.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exude elegance as they arrive at Team India’s Diwali party

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma added glitz to a Diwali party for Team India's cricketers on November 11. Anushka embraced a minimalist look, elegantly adorned in a striking purple kurta set with a dupatta, while Virat exuded traditional charm in his stylish green ensemble. A viral video captured the couple's entrance to the hotel hosting the event, with the cricketer graciously acknowledging cheering fans. The duo further heightened the festive ambiance by posing for photographs.

